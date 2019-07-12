Pennsylvania GOP reject Trump campaign’s candidate for chair

Pennsylvania's Republican Party is rejecting the candidate for chair who had backing from the Trump campaign and its closest advisers in the presidential battleground state, and is opting for a rival.

The deal came together Friday, a day before committee members meet amid accusations about sexual harassment of women by Pennsylvania GOP officials.

The party says Bernadette Comfort instead will serve as the Trump campaign's chairwoman in Pennsylvania ahead of the 2020 election, while the state GOP's former general counsel, Lawrence Tabas, will be the consensus candidate for chairman at Saturday's meeting.

Tabas narrowly lost a previous race for chairman and had strong support from committee members who are Trump backers.

Comfort had been besieged by accusations that she knew about and ignored complaints of sexual harassment by state party officials, accusations she's denied.