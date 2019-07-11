Biden to promise US return to forefront of world democracies

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event in Sumter, S.C, on Saturday, July 6, 2019. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is promising to refocus American foreign policy to combat the authoritarianism and global instability he says are proliferating under President Donald Trump.

The former vice president plans to outline his foreign policy vision on Thursday in New York.

Campaign aides say Biden plans a speech mixing broad themes and specific actions he'd take as president. The campaign says Biden would convene early in his presidency a summit bringing together political and business leaders from around the world.

Biden has made his international experience a central part of his pitch in the Democratic primary. But his record also has drawn criticism from the left, particularly his support for the Iraq invasion during President George W. Bush's administration.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trump has said he'd love to run against Biden.