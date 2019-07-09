Hogan appoints new secretary of labor

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed a new labor secretary.

Hogan announced the appointment of Tiffany Robinson on Tuesday. She has worked since 2016 as a deputy chief of staff in the governor's office, where she advises on labor, housing, education, human serves and health matters.

Before that, Robinson served as assistant secretary in Maryland's Department of Housing and Community Development. She also was the director of the Community Development Administration, which is the housing finance agency for the state and the largest division in the department.

The appointment takes effect at the end of this month. It is subject to Senate confirmation.

She has been named to fill the post now held by James Rzepkowski, who was serving as the state's acting labor secretary.