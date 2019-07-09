Wolf optimistic about agreement on state voting machine aid

Gov. Tom Wolf says there's a broad recognition that state government needs to help Pennsylvania's counties pay for new voting machines, despite a disagreement between the Democrat and the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Wolf made the comments Tuesday during his regular appearance on KDKA-AM radio in Pittsburgh and says he's sure the sides can come to an agreement.

Wolf made similar comments Monday at the Capitol.

Wolf began pressing counties last year to replace their voting machines after federal authorities warned Pennsylvania and other states that Russian hackers targeted them during 2016's presidential election.

The Legislature approved $90 million in borrowing authority to pay for voting machines, but Wolf on Friday vetoed it because it included 11th-hour changes to election laws that Wolf says don't help improve voting security or access.