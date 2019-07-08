New Hampshire delays work requirement compliance deadline

New Hampshire Medicaid recipients who are subject to new work requirements are getting a reprieve, just days before the state was to start notifying thousands of people that they were in danger of losing coverage.

The rules require nearly 25,000 recipients to spend at least 100 hours a month working, going to school or participating in community service, but only a third of them were in compliance last month. The state was supposed to send them warning letters this week, but Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeff Myers said Monday that implementation is being delayed through September. In the meantime, state workers will be going door-to-door to increase outreach efforts.

Also Monday, Republican Gov. Chris Sununu signed a bill expanding exemptions and making other changes Democrats championed to ensure participants wouldn't lose coverage.