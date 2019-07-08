Wyoming Supreme Court orders attorney to be disbarred

The Wyoming Supreme Court has ordered an attorney to be disbarred after finding he engaged in a sexual relationship with a client.

KTWO-AM reported Sunday that the disbarment of Gregory Knudsen of Torrington goes into effect July 15.

According to the court order, a woman had retained Knudson in April 2018 to handle her divorce case.

Court documents say the two exchanged 11,000 text messages and images over the next six months.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The client's husband submitted a complaint to the Wyoming State Bar in March 2019, claiming that Knudsen had entered a romantic relationship with his wife while they were still married.

State Division of Criminal Investigation agents searched Knudsen's office and home in April. They obtained the communications between Knudsen and his client.