Court: Purdue may have discriminated in sexual assault case

A court says Purdue University may have discriminated against a male student who was accused of sexual assault.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit ruled last month that the university too hastily sided with a female student and ignored the man's efforts to offer evidence in his defense.

Writing for a three-judge panel, Judge Amy Coney Barrett says it's "plausible" that the university didn't believe the accused because he's a man. The decision gives him a chance to proceed with a lawsuit against Purdue.

A Purdue spokesman tells the Journal & Courier that the university stands by its handling of the case.

The man denied the assault allegations. He was suspended from the Navy ROTC program and lost his scholarship.