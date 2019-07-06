National Politics
Court: Purdue may have discriminated in sexual assault case
A court says Purdue University may have discriminated against a male student who was accused of sexual assault.
The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit ruled last month that the university too hastily sided with a female student and ignored the man's efforts to offer evidence in his defense.
Writing for a three-judge panel, Judge Amy Coney Barrett says it's "plausible" that the university didn't believe the accused because he's a man. The decision gives him a chance to proceed with a lawsuit against Purdue.
A Purdue spokesman tells the Journal & Courier that the university stands by its handling of the case.
The man denied the assault allegations. He was suspended from the Navy ROTC program and lost his scholarship.
