More New Yorkers getting disaster preparedness training

More New Yorkers are signing up for a disaster preparedness training program run by the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Friday that more than 300,000 residents have now gone through the Citizen Preparedness Corps training.

Started in 2014, the program teaches people how to prepare and respond to disasters both manmade and natural.

The training is done by state homeland security officials, fire and emergency personnel and the American Red Cross.

Training sessions are held online and throughout the state and focus on ways that individuals, families and communities can prepare for and respond to emergencies.