The Latest: Gianforte raises $534K for governor in 1 month

The Latest on Montana statewide candidates' quarterly reports (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte has raised over $534,000 in a month in his new bid for Montana governor.

That is more than five times what Attorney General Tim Fox raised over the last three months and more than 12 times what state Sen. Al Olszewski raised over that same period.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The three are competing for the Republican nomination for governor in 2020.

Gianforte also outspent his opponents, spending some $140,217 and already buying ad time.

The technology entrepreneur also loaned his campaign $50,000.

The two-term congressman announced last month that he would not seek re-election but instead try for the governor's office again. He lost to incumbent Democrat Steve Bullock in 2016.

___

3:55 p.m.

Montana state Sen. Al Olszewski (OLE'-shef-skee) has raised over $42,000 and loaned his campaign $100,000 in his run for governor.

The Republican also reported spending nearly $32,000 between April and July in his quarterly campaign finance report filed Friday with the state Office of Political Practices.

He is competing against Attorney General Tim Fox, who raised nearly $109,000 for the quarter, and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, whose report was pending.

Olszewski is making his second run for statewide office after losing the GOP primary for U.S. Senate last year.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner and ex-legislator Reilly Neill are seeking the Democratic nomination.

Ron Vandevender is the Libertarian candidate.

___

3:30 p.m.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox's campaign has more than $212,000 in the bank as the field for the Republican nomination for governor narrows from six candidates to three.

Fox raised nearly $109,000 between April and July and over $300,000 total during the first half of the year.

The two-term attorney general was the first GOP candidate to file his quarterly campaign finance report Friday with the state Office of Political Practices. He is competing against U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski.

Last month, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton jumped to the U.S. House race. Lesser-known Republican candidates Gary Perry and Peter Ziehli have dropped out.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner and ex-legislator Reilly Neill are the Democrats running. Ron Vandevender is running as a Libertarian.