Fox has $212K in bank as GOP governor’s race narrows

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox's campaign has more than $212,000 in the bank as the field for the Republican nomination for governor narrows from six candidates to three.

Fox raised nearly $109,000 between April and July and over $300,000 total during the first half of the year.

The two-term attorney general was the first GOP candidate to file his quarterly campaign finance report Friday with the state Office of Political Practices. He is competing against U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte and state Sen. Al Olszewski.

Last month, Secretary of State Corey Stapleton jumped to the U.S. House race. Lesser-known Republican candidates Gary Perry and Peter Ziehli have dropped out.

Lt. Gov. Mike Cooney, House Minority Leader Casey Schreiner and ex-legislator Reilly Neill are the Democrats running. Ron Vandevender is running as a Libertarian.