Biden, like Warren, promises teacher as education secretary

Democratic presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden speaks during the National Education Association Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum Friday, July 5, 2019, in Houston. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is promising he would appoint a teacher as secretary of education, if elected.

The former vice president made the pledge to National Education Association delegates who are hearing Friday from 10 presidential hopefuls.

Biden joked that he would not appoint his wife, Jill, an educator who attended the NEA convention with her husband.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren already had promised her education secretary would have experience as a classroom teacher. Warren is a former educator.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Current Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is among Democrats' favorite targets in President Donald Trump's Cabinet. DeVos comes from a wealthy Michigan family and has spent decades advocating for an expansion of charter schools and publicly funded voucher programs for private school tuition.

DeVos had no previous professional education experience.