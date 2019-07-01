Man dead after firing shots along busy Denver street

Police in Denver say a man who fired at least a couple of shots along a busy street during the morning commute is dead after being shot by police.

Police chief Paul Pazen says officers responded quickly after getting calls from witnesses Monday morning and "engaged" him. He said the officers ended the threat in less than five minutes.

Pazen said the man was armed with a handgun.

The shooting shut down a major traffic route into downtown near KCNC-TV creating backups. Video shared by the station on Twitter shows an officer running in front of its entrance and then other officers running down the otherwise empty sidewalk across the street.

Police asked anyone else who witnessed what happened and who may have video to help them piece together what happened.