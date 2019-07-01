New York GOP taps new leader as party looks to bounce back

Republicans in New York have picked a new state chairman as they seek to recover from a series of recent political and legislative defeats.

Meeting in Albany on Monday, state party leaders formally tapped Erie County Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy to replace outgoing chairman Ed Cox, whom some Republicans had blamed for recent election losses.

Cox, who is former President Richard Nixon's son-in-law, had led the state party since 2009. He will join President Donald Trump's re-election campaign.

Democrats won a majority of Senate seats last fall, giving them one-party control and dominance over the agenda in Albany.

Republican leaders say they hope the 38-year-old Langworthy can help Republicans reach younger New Yorkers, offer effective counter arguments to Democrats and win back legislative seats.