Police: Thunderstorms ‘postpone’ Chicago’s Pride Parade

Chicago police say the remainder of the city's Pride Parade is being "postponed" as thunderstorms roll through the area.

The department Tweeted the message roughly 2 ½ hours after Sunday's parade started, citing "inclement weather." A department spokesman didn't immediately return a message.

Much of the parade took place before the storms, including Mayor Lori Lightfoot leading the festivities as a grand marshal. She is Chicago's first openly gay mayor and walked alongside her wife wearing a T-shirt reading "Chicago Proud."

As it rained, parade officials said they'd hold floats that hadn't left the start of the four-mile route until further notice. Emergency management officials advised attendees to seek shelter.

Sunday's parade marks the 50th anniversary of the police raid that sparked the modern-day gay rights movement.

Lightfoot, who took office in May, walked with her wife, Amy Eshleman.