State Sen. Richard Martinez is arrested on suspicion of DWI
Espanola police say New Mexico state Sen. Richard Martinez is facing charges of aggravated DWI and reckless driving after a car crash.
They say the 66-year-old Martinez was arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving following a collision at an intersection on Espanola's north side.
The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Martinez was alone in his SUV at the time of the crash.
He was taken to a hospital for an evaluation before officers booked him into the Espanola jail.
It was unclear Sunday if Martinez has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
Martinez is a former Rio Arriba County magistrate who has held the Democratic Senate District 5 seat for nearly two decades representing parts of Los Alamos, Rio Arriba, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties.
