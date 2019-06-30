Honolulu hosting conference for mayors

Honolulu is hosting a conference for hundreds of mayors from across the United States.

The U.S. Conference of Mayors started its annual meeting Friday and will run through Monday.

Honolulu officials say more than 225 mayors are attending.

Most of the meetings and workshops are taking place at the Hilton Hawaiian Village resort in Waikiki.

Featured speakers include Vice President Mike Pence's wife Karen Pence and former U.S. ambassador Caroline Kennedy.