NYPD looking for man riding CitiBike who shot, wounded 2

The New York Police Department is looking for a man that authorities say shot and wounded two people while he was riding a CitiBike.

Police say the man approached a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman on Lexington Avenue at Tompkins Avenue in Brooklyn around 10:30 p.m. on June 7.

Authorities say he showed a gun and fired multiple times.

The man was hit once in his right foot and the woman was hit once in her right leg.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They were taken to the hospital for medical attention.