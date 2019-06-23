Maine Medicaid expansion not moving as quickly as expected

Thousands fewer Mainers than projected have signed up for Medicaid in the first six months of a statewide expansion of the program.

Just over 26,000 residents are currently enrolled in Maine's Medicaid program after a voter-approved expansion.

An analysis of state data by The Associated Press finds that's about 37 percent of the roughly 71,000 residents that supporters estimated would be eligible.

The AP's analysis finds new sign-ups are lowest in some of the counties hit hardest by fatal drug overdoses in recent years.

Just 865 of 3,000 potentially eligible residents in Hancock County, which has seen a spike in drug deaths, now have coverage under expansion.

The state says it's hired new workers to help with sign-ups.

Lawmakers have budgeted $125 million for expansion over the next two years.