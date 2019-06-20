Pelosi ally, freshmen Dem join calls for Trump impeachment

An ally of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and a Democrat who flipped a Republican district have joined calls for impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky says in a Twitter video that Trump "certainly has committed all kinds of offenses that meet the standard" for a formal charge by the House.

Rep. Sean Casten tells the Chicago Sun-Times that he wants Congress to use "every tool" to investigate Trump, even if that means paying a political price in the 2020 elections.

Both Illinois lawmakers say beginning an impeachment inquiry would give the House more legal strength to compel information from a president who's pledged not to cooperate.

They join more than 60 other lawmakers in the 435-member House who've called for impeachment. Most Democrats aren't behind the idea.