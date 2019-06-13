Word soon about who’s in, who’s out for Democratic debates

Democratic presidential candidate Steve Bullock speaks during the Iowa Democratic Party's Hall of Fame Celebration, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. AP Photo

The Democratic National Committee is set to announce that as many as 20 presidential candidates have qualified for the first debates later this month.

Perhaps the biggest news coming out Thursday is about those Democrats who aren't in line to make those debates, set for June 26-27 in Miami. That list could include Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana and Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado.

Bullock's campaign insists he's reached a party benchmark of a minimum 1 percent in at least three polls by approved organizations. But party officials say Bullock is wrongly counting a Washington Post-ABC poll from February.

An NBC News drawing Friday will divide the large field between the first and second debate night.