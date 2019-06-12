Atlanta City Hall receives subpoena involving former CFO

The federal corruption investigation of former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed's administration at City Hall is expanding.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Reed's former chief financial officer, Jim Beard, is the subject of another subpoena. This one seeks records related to gun purchases, travel reimbursements and payroll compensation. The newspaper says documents show Beard used his city credit card to buy four firearms without providing the city with receipts, and improperly charged travel expenses to his card.

Other city employees and top aides to Mayor Reed also have been under scrutiny. His chief purchasing officer and deputy chief of staff have pleaded guilty to taking bribes for city construction contracts.