Violations issued at border checkpoint during weekend

Authorities say the U.S. Customs and Border Protection issued tickets to 29 people for alleged immigration violations at a checkpoint on Interstate 93 near Woodstock.

New Hampshire Public Radio reports the violations on Sunday were issued to legal visitors to the United States who didn't have appropriate paperwork on them.

Agents also made six marijuana seizures.

Woodstock is about 90 miles from the Canadian border. Authorities can set up checkpoints within 100 miles of any U.S. "external boundary."