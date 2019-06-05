Former New Mexico governor joins national memorial board

Former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez is joining an advisory board of a group working on a national memorial in Washington, D.C., for soldiers who fought in recent wars.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the Republican was recently appointed to the board of the North Carolina-based Global War on Terrorism Memorial Foundation. The group is seeking to honor those who fought in Afghanistan, Iraq and other places connected to conflicts called the war on terror.

Martinez says she's grateful for the opportunity to support the effort.

Former President George W. Bush is the honorary chairman of the foundation.

Foundation President and CEO Michael "Rod" Rodriguez is a former Green Beret who says his hometown is Las Cruces, New Mexico, where Martinez served as district attorney before becoming governor.