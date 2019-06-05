Fantasy sports regulations falter in NC House committee

Legislation to regulate fantasy sports games in North Carolina has been stopped again in the state House.

The House Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday against recommending a measure that would require state registration and fees by game operators, along with restrictions designed to discourage financial mischief.

The measure largely breezed through another House committee last month. It also contained the creation of a new state Gaming Commission that would consolidate oversight of the state lottery, bingo, raffles and boxing.

But the bill failed to advance Wednesday by a 12-16 vote. Some House members voting no said afterward the measure was too wide-ranging, or they didn't like language stating that fantasy sports don't meet the state's legal definition of gambling.

It's possible the measure could resurface.