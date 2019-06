2020 hopeful Inslee: Build US foreign policy around climate

Democratic presidential candidate Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks during the 2019 California Democratic Party State Organizing Convention in San Francisco, Saturday, June 1, 2019. AP Photo

Democratic presidential hopeful Jay Inslee is arguing the U.S. must shape its foreign policy around a commitment to combat the climate crisis.

The Washington governor is outlining his agenda Wednesday in a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations in New York.

Inslee tells The Associated Press he wants to use "all the tools in the international relations tool box" to compel other nations to reduce carbon pollution. That includes tariffs, other trade incentives and the leverage of international finance rules.

He repeats his call to keep the U.S. in the United Nations climate pact of 2015. President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the Paris agreement.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Sun Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Inslee also would have the U.S. join an international alliance that calls for phasing out coal plant pollution by 2030.