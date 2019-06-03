National Politics

Denver mayor runoff centers on fast growth, gentrification

By JAMES ANDERSON Associated Press

DENVER

Managing Denver's rapid growth is the central theme of the city's mayoral runoff election on Tuesday.

Michael Hancock is seeking a third term as mayor of a city that's seen explosive economic growth over the past decade.

Jamie Giellis (GILL-lis), a first-time candidate and urban planning consultant, is running a longshot campaign that focuses on the consequences of that growth.

Both emerged from a six-way race in May.

Denver has a booming economy and has added more than 100,000 residents since 2010.

Hancock says he's best qualified to manage that growth. Giellis wants more controls on development.

