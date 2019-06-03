Slain Sedgwick County deputy to receive national award

A Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty will receive a national award from the National Sheriffs' Association this summer.

Deputy Robert Kunze III will be honored with the Charles "Bud" Meeks Award Deputy Sheriff of the year for Valor. His family will receive the award for him on June 17 in Louisville, Kentucky, at the association's annual conference.

Kunze was fatally shot on Sept. 16, 2018, while trying to handcuff a man on suspicion of vehicle theft about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of downtown Wichita.

Before he died, Kunze shot and killed his attacker, 29-year-old Robert Greeson, likely saving the lives of two witnesses hiding nearby.