Senate approves allowing campaign funds for child care

Candidates running for state and local offices in New Hampshire would be allowed to use campaign funds to pay for child care under a bill that has passed both chambers of the Legislature.

The Federal Elections Commission several years ago ruled that congressional candidates can use campaign money in such a manner. The legislation that cleared the Senate on Thursday would implement the ruling at the state level.

Supporters say working parents provide an important perspective in the legislative process, and that making the change will help enable a new generation of candidates.

The bill now goes back to the House, which will be asked to agree with changes made by the Senate.