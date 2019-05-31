Indiana officer shoots, wounds driver who brandished gun

Authorities say an officer shot and wounded a driver who reportedly pointed a gun at police following a vehicle chase in western Indiana.

State police say the Crawfordsville Police Department tried to stop an SUV for a traffic violation Thursday night and the driver stopped following a short chase. Police say he was uncooperative with officers and brandished the gun, and one of the officers shot him in self-defense.

The person, whose name wasn't immediately released, was taken to a Crawfordsville hospital before being transferred to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

No other injuries were reported. The shooting is under investigation by state police.

Last week, a Crawfordsville officer responding to a domestic disturbance shot and wounded a man who allegedly pointed a handgun at police in self-defense.