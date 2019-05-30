Gillibrand lands her 1st New Hampshire endorsement for 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to local residents at a coffee shop, Saturday, May 25, 2019, in Mason City, Iowa. AP Photo

Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand (KEER'-sten JIHL'-uh-brand) has picked up her first New Hampshire endorsement, announcing that state Rep. Sue Ford says she's "the best person" for the White House.

In a statement released by Gillibrand's campaign, Ford says the New York senator "cares for New Hampshire families and her own."

Ford is a four-term member of the Legislature from Grafton. She says Gillibrand "will always fight for the silenced, marginalized, or ignored."

New Hampshire holds the nation's first presidential primary and is set to vote on Feb. 11, eight days after the leadoff Iowa caucuses.

Gillibrand has continued to lag former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and other top 2020 Democratic presidential candidates in early polls despite repeated visits to Iowa and New Hampshire.