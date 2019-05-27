Police kill suspect in suburban Chicago ‘hostage situation’

Authorities say a suburban Chicago officer fatally shot a person who fired at police during a hostage situation at a home that was on fire.

The Will County Sheriff's Office says Joliet police responded to a report of a domestic battery around 4:10 a.m. Monday. They say the residence was on fire when officers arrived.

Authorities say officers entered the home and were confronted with a "hostage situation." They say the offender fired upon officers, and an officer returned fire. The offender was pronounced dead at the scene and a victim was taken to a hospital.

Three officers also were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Will County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating. They did not release the identity of the person killed, the victim or officers.