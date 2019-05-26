Delaware troopers identify motorcyclist killed in crash

Delaware troopers have identified a 25-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a late Friday crash in Wilmington.

In a Sunday statement, state police say Shavar Steer of Newark was the operator of a Suzuki GSX motorcycle that struck the right side of a Kia Sedona at an intersection in Delaware's biggest city. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers say multiple witnesses report that the motorcyclist was riding with other motorcycles being "operated recklessly and driving at high rates of speed" just prior to the collision.

The Kia was driven by a 69-year-old resident of Holly Springs, North Carolina. Steer's motorcycle struck the car's side at the intersection. The car driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The deadly accident is under investigation.