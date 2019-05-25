National Politics
Presidential candidate Hickenlooper to meet Newtown families
Democratic presidential candidate John Hickenlooper is meeting with families in Newtown, Connecticut, this weekend to highlight his gun control proposal.
The former Colorado governor plans to meet Saturday at a library in Newtown with first responders and families affected by the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Under a proposal he announced earlier this week, gun owners would have to be licensed and pass a safety test to own firearms. The licensing proposal would only affect people born after 2001.
Another Democratic presidential contender, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, has released a similar gun control proposal.
