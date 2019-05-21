National Politics

Kentucky primary to offer verdict on Bevin’s job performance

The Associated Press

FILE - In this March 26, 2019, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin speaks with the media during an event about the new Interstate 165 in Bowling Green, Ky. Kentucky Republicans will give an initial verdict on Bevin’s job performance in the state's primary election Tuesday, May 21. Meanwhile, Democrats will choose from three prominent candidates looking to challenge Bevin, an ally of President Donald Trump. Daily News via AP, File Bac Totrong
LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Voters in Kentucky are casting ballots in a primary that will deliver an initial verdict on the job performance of Gov. Matt Bevin.

The ally of President Donald Trump faces state Rep. Robert Goforth and two other challengers in Tuesday's GOP primary.

Democrats are choosing between three leading gubernatorial candidates on a ballot that also includes contested primaries for attorney general and other statewide offices.

Bevin's standing with conservatives is being tested after a turbulent term. Among other things, he has lashed out at teachers who used sick days to attend protest rallies.

The leading Democrats running for governor are Attorney General Andy Beshear, ex-state auditor Adam Edelen and longtime state Rep. Rocky Adkins.

Beshear is the son of Kentucky's last Democratic governor.

