Boise city council president announces she’ll run for mayor

Boise City Council President Lauren McLean has announced she'll challenge longtime Boise Mayor Dave Bieter in the November election.

McLean in the announcement Monday says she's frustrated with how the city is handling growth and what she says is a lack of transparency with the current city administration.

Bieter has been Boise's mayor since 2004 and announced several weeks ago he would seek a fifth term in November. On his website he sites past accomplishments and plans for the future.

Bieter appointed McLean to the city council in 2011, a post she defended later that year in an election and again in 2015. She has been the city council's president the past two years.

She would be Boise's first female mayor if elected.