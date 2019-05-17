New Hampshire honoring its fallen law enforcement officers

New Hampshire is honoring its fallen law enforcement officers.

Gov. Chris Sununu was participating Friday in the 27th annual memorial ceremony in Concord.

The ceremony is organized by the New Hampshire Law Enforcement Officers' Memorial Association and held each year in conjunction with Law Enforcement Memorial Week as a way to pay tribute to the law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty protecting their fellow citizens.

Last year, the name of Assistant Marshal John McDonough of the Dover Police Department was added, from 1923.