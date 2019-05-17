Bush, Truman returned to street corners, Obama set for July

Bronze statues of Presidents George W. Bush and Harry S. Truman have been returned to their spots in downtown Rapid City — and local leaders have picked a spot for the 44th president.

The statue of Barack Obama will join 43 other presidents who stand at street corners throughout downtown. Obama will be unveiled in a ceremony on July 13. The City of Presidents tourist attraction project began in 2000 to honor the legacy of the American presidency.

The Rapid City Tribune says the Truman and Bush statues were damaged when they were hit by vehicles. They sustained some dents and scratches and required a new bronze finish from Spearfish sculptor James Michael Maher.