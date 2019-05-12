Boise parks renamed to honor indigenous past

Two Boise parks are being renamed to honor Native Americans from the local past.

Idaho Press reports the Boise City Council voted unanimously on the name changes on Tuesday.

Now Quarry View Park will be renamed Eagle Rock Park and Castle Rock Reserve will be renamed Chief Eagle Eye Reserve.

The council also voted unanimously on a resolution that reasserts the city's directives to honor contributing contributions to the area by indigenous people.

Eagle Rock is the traditional name of a balancing rock above Quarry View Park, and significant site for tribes in what is now Treasure Valley.

Eagle Eye was chief of a band of 70 Weiser Shoshone who moved to the mountains of Idaho secretly in 1878 instead of relocating to a reservation.