Ohio asks US Supreme Court to stop redrawing of Congress map

The Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio

The Ohio Attorney general as expected has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the redrawing of a new congressional district map until the court can rule late next month on other states' partisan gerrymandering cases.

A federal three-judge panel in Cincinnati refused Thursday to grant Ohio a stay on its May 3 order that Ohio's congressional map illegally favors Republicans over Democrats. The panel ordered Ohio to draw a new map by June 14.

Attorney General Dave Yost in Friday's filing notes the Supreme Court could overturn the panel's decision on appeal or send it back for a further ruling. Yost also wrote that a new map wouldn't have to be drawn for the 2020 election until Sept. 19.

Twelve of Ohio's 16 congressional districts are held by Republicans.

