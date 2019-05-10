National Politics
Phoenix police release ID of man fatally shot by officers
Phoenix police have released the identity of an armed man fatally shot during an encounter with two officers.
Police say 29-year-old Hector Lopez was killed Thursday when he struggled with and then pointed a gun at officers who had responded to a trespassing call.
Police say no officers were injured and that a woman who was with Lopez was arrested on an unrelated felony warrant.
According to police, a handgun fell to the ground when Lopez opened a car door as the officers approached and that a struggle ensued when Lopez dove toward the gun and grabbed it.
Police said one officer struggled with Lopez while the other officer struck Lopez and used a stun gun.
According to police, the officers shot Lopez when he pointed the gun at them.
