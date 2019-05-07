National Politics

Ducey OKs law on changing stations for public restrooms

The Associated Press

PHOENIX

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation requiring new or renovated government restrooms to have adult-accessible changing tables.

The legislation championed by Democratic Rep. Richard Andrade of Glendale is intended to allow caregivers of disabled adults a dignified way to change their diapers. It originally applied to all new or renovated restrooms, whether in publicly or privately owned buildings. But the provision making it apply to privately-owned buildings was stripped out.

The bill followed a circuitous route through the legislative process, failing to get a House vote but later being revived. It eventually received overwhelming support in both the Senate and House.

Ducey signed the measure on Tuesday. It is expected to cost between $3,600 and $10,000 for each newly built or renovated restroom to comply with the new law.

  Comments  