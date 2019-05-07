Democrat Gaylor Baird leading in race for mayor of Lincoln

Democrat Leirion Gaylor Baird was leading in early returns in the race for mayor of Lincoln.

Gaylor Baird was ahead of Republican Cyndi Lamm in the Tuesday election to determine who replaces outgoing Mayor Chris Beutler (BITE'-lur), who is leaving after 12 years because of term limits. Both of the candidates on the ballot are members of the Lincoln City Council.

A $9.9 million stormwater bond issue also was leading in early returns.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the bond issue would help clear nearly 500 homes and businesses from a floodplain, including along a drainage channel in north and central Lincoln. City officials say the 20-year bond would add about $6 a year to the property tax bill on a home valued at $183,000.

Also on the ballot are four City Council seats and races on the Lincoln Education Board and Lincoln Airport Authority Board.