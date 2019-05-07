Senate committee votes to confirm Wisconsin elections head

The Wisconsin Senate's elections committee has voted unanimously to recommend confirmation of Meagan Wolfe as leader of the state Elections Commission, more than a year after she started the job.

Wolfe has been serving in the position since March 2018 after the Republican-controlled Senate rejected confirmation of her predecessor Mike Haas. Senate Republicans rejected Haas amid concerns about his role in an investigation into alleged campaign violations by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

No one spoke against Wolfe's confirmation at a Tuesday hearing. The committee's vote in favor of Wolfe makes her appointment available for the full Senate to consider.

Democratic state Sen. Jeff Smith says he hopes the unanimous vote is a sign the Senate is "finally moving appointments along."