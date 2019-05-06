Gift-ban demonstrators head to Pennsylvania’s Capitol

Demonstrators promising acts of civil disobedience are headed to Pennsylvania's Capitol to protest state law that doesn't limit how much in gifts lawmakers may accept from people seeking to influence them.

The March on Harrisburg demonstrators said they planned the action Monday after walking 110 miles from Philadelphia over the past few days.

Around two dozen members of the group were arrested two years ago in demonstrations calling on the Republican-controlled Legislature to pass a gift ban. Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf has banned gifts to executive branch employees under his authority.

Most other states limit how much in gifts lawmakers may accept. In Pennsylvania, lobbyists routinely dole out free meals, drinks and even tickets to expensive sporting events to lawmakers.

Gift-ban legislation has been introduced before and seen no action.