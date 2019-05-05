Audit: Utah agencies needs to do better in evidence storing

A new state audit says law enforcement agencies in Utah need to do a better job of keeping track of the mountain of evidence they collect and store annually.

The Utah State Auditor's Office announced its findings in a 19-page report.

The review examined how seven unnamed local law enforcement agencies handle the evidence and other property they acquire.

State Auditor John Dougall told the Deseret News the names of the agencies audited weren't being released as the audit's findings were meant to be a learning tool for all agencies.

Dougall says the audit wasn't prompted by any specific event and it was something that hadn't been done in a while.

The agencies ranged from one that collected more than 40,000 pieces of evidence to one up to 6,500 pieces.