Vermont checkpoint was used miles from Canadian border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents this weekend put in place the first checkpoint miles from the Canadian border in a decade.

The South Hero checkpoint was in operation for several hours on Saturday.

Vermont Public Radio reports that Border Patrol agents on Saturday used dogs in searches, but no arrests or seizures were made.

Under federal law, the Border Patrol is permitted to set up checkpoints within 100 miles of international borders.

But Lia Ernst, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union of Vermont, says these checkpoints violate people's rights.