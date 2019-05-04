Sentencing to be held for man who killed New Mexico officer

A man convicted of the shooting death of a New Mexico police officer will not be retried.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that a retrial was possible for 38-year-old Davon Lymon because an alternate juror learned information about a witness that was supposed to have been kept from the jury.

Sentencing has been scheduled for May 7.

The sentencing was initially set to take place Friday, but was postponed until the issue was resolved by the trial judge.

Lymon was convicted April 12 of killing Albuquerque officer Daniel Webster in October 2015.

Authorities say Webster was trying to handcuff Lymon after pulling over the motorcyclist when Lymon shot him several times with a handgun.

State law requires a sentence of life in prison without parole.