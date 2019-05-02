Kentucky sickout records turned over to Bevin administration

Kentucky Education Commissioner Wayne Lewis says the names of teachers who may have been involved in sickouts this year have been turned over to Gov. Matt Bevin's administration.

Lewis told the Courier Journal that the Department of Education received a subpoena from the state Thursday and turned over the documents. He said the records from 10 districts are related to sickouts between Feb. 28 and March 14.

Attorney General Andy Beshear and the Jefferson County Teachers Association this week filed a lawsuit against Bevin's labor secretary, trying to block subpoenas as part of an investigation into the sickouts. The subpoenas seek the names of teachers who might have used sick days to attend statehouse rallies, forcing some districts to cancel classes.

Beshear said Thursday night he wants to prevent teachers from being fined by the Labor Cabinet.