Noem, Thune view flood damage in Sioux Falls

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Sen. John Thune have surveyed flood damage in Sioux Falls.
Mayor Paul TenHaken and other city leaders took Noem and Thune on a tour of Sioux Falls on Saturday. The city was drenched in heavy rains earlier in the week as a powerful storm battered the central U.S.
Thune praised neighbors for helping others "get back up on their feet" and said that "speaks volumes to the caliber of people we have in South Dakota."
TenHaken says cleanup continues and a few roads remain closed. The Argus Leader reports the mayor expects Sioux Falls' bike trail to be "closed for a while."
On Friday, Noem signed an emergency declaration, allowing counties access to state funds to recover from the winter storms and flooding.
