St. Louis prosecutor says warrant seeks to intimidate her

FILE - In this May 5, 2017, file photo, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner poses for a photo in St. Louis. An attorney for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is accusing police, a special prosecutor and a judge of trying to "intimidate and humiliate" her through a search warrant of electronic records in her office. The search warrant is part of an investigation into whether a man Gardner hired last year to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens lied under oath during a deposition. Jeff Roberson, File AP Photo